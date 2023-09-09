Asia Cup: India face Pakistan with Rahul, Bumrah, weather on the agenda

The first meeting between India and Pakistan in this Asia Cup was curtailed and yet compelling. The momentum swung back and forth, Pakistan seizing the initiative with Shaheen Afridi’s opening burst before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya staged a recovery for India with a 138-run partnership. Afridi returned towards the end to restrict India to 266. India's KL Rahul attends a practice session(AFP)

We’ll never know which way the contest would have tilted had rain not intervened at the halfway mark in Pallekele. The second round in Colombo on Sunday promises to be just as riveting provided rain stays away from the Super 4 clash at the Premadasa Stadium. That seems unlikely even though clear skies greeted the teams during their training sessions on Saturday. The forecast indicates over 70% chance of rain in Sri Lanka’s capital on Sunday, which is why a reserve day has been arbitrarily introduced at the eleventh hour for this contest alone.

India and Pakistan, of course, wouldn’t mind. With less than a month left for the start of the World Cup, these teams need as much game time as possible to sharpen their skills. In India’s case, there’s also the readiness of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the team management to gauge. Rahul’s comeback from thigh surgery was halted by a groin niggle that kept him out of the first two Asia Cup matches. He joined the team on Thursday and will go into the game with three net sessions in Colombo behind him.

There’s a stumbling block though. Do India immediately get the wicketkeeper-batter into the playing eleven? If yes, in whose place?

The answer may have been straightforward if Kishan hadn’t grabbed his chance with an excellent knock of 82 against Pakistan last week. Coming in at 48/3, the 25-year-old didn’t give away the fact he was batting at No.5 for the first time in his nascent career, taking the lead role in his partnership with Pandya through the middle overs to pull India out of trouble. That he’s a left-handed batter in the top six makes it much harder to ignore him.

“It (Kishan and Rahul) is a good headache to have. Ishan played a lovely innings. He generally opens the innings. You would rather have that headache to deal with than not. Here, you can say that Rahul’s record in ODI cricket is fantastic. There will be a conversation but at least you will have two options to pick from on a given day. We are happy to have two options who are ready to fight for being in the eleven,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said during the announcement of India’s World Cup squad on Tuesday.

What isn’t in doubt is Bumrah’s return as the leader of the pace attack. Having not had the opportunity to bowl against Pakistan in his comeback one-day game last week followed by his absence from the Nepal tie to be in Mumbai for the birth of his child, he will be eager to stamp his presence on the tournament. Firstly, he needs to again familiarise himself with bowling 10 overs in a game. Let’s not forget that the last time Bumrah bowled in a one-day game was 14 months ago. For all the attributes of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur, Bumrah’s inclusion lends an X-factor to a pace bowling line-up that can occasionally be a bit pedestrian.

Far from pedestrian is the Pakistan attack, armed with consistent pace, swing and variety. Afridi is clearly the spearhead, but in Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has bowlers who can be just as threatening as the lanky left-armer.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian top order reacts to the problems that were posed by the Pakistan pacers in their last meeting. Afridi, one is sure, will try to breach the gap between bat and pad by swinging the ball into the trio of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli with the new ball. Do the Indian batters bide their time in the Powerplay and wait for the pressure to relent, or do they counterattack?

“We don’t play against Pakistan as often as we do against some other teams. We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don't play against such attacks often it makes a bit of difference in main tournaments,” Gill said on Saturday.

Azam was happy to acknowledge the quality of his pace attack. “Proud to have the fast bowlers that we have. One of the best (in the world),” he said. “Fast bowlers win you tournaments and matches and I have total belief (in) them.”

Before enjoying the finer aspects of this engaging contest though, it is the weather that will be the focus of all in Colombo on Sunday.

