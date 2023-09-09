Asia Cup: Samarawickrama hits 93, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s chances of qualifying for the final of the 2023 Asia Cup took a major hit on Saturday as they lost by 21 runs to Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Maheesh Theekshana celebrates with teammate Sadeera Samarawickrama after taking the wicket of Towhid Hridoy(AFP)

Having lost to Pakistan by seven wickets in the first match of the Super Four stage, Shakib Al Hasan and Co came up short with the bat again as Sri Lanka registered their 13th successive win in ODIs.

Asked to bat first, the hosts put up a competitive total of 257/9 thanks to Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 72-ball 93 at No.4. In reply, the visitors nearly took the match till the end but were eventually bowled out for 236 in 48.1 overs.

Although Sri Lanka lost the wicket of senior opener Dimuth Karunaratne early, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added a 74-run partnership for the second wicket. Mendis brought up a half-century before there was a bit of a collapse as the defending champions lost four wickets for 56 runs.

However, Samarawickrama held fort and put on a crucial 60-run stand with skipper Dasun Shanaka. The 28-year-old right-hander, who hit eight fours and two sixes, was only dismissed off the final ball of the innings. He had also scored a half-century against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.

Pacers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud took three wickets apiece for Bangladesh, but they also proved expensive.

Bangladesh got off to a promising start in the chase and were 55 for no loss in 11 overs thanks to openers Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They went on to lose four wickets for 28 runs before Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim fought back with a 72-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Sri Lanka had scored 81 runs off their last 10 overs, which was the exact equation Bangladesh were left with to win. But Maheesh Theekshana claimed two wickets in the 44th over, including the all-important one of Hridoy, to set his team on course for victory. Hridoy finished with seven fours and a six in his innings while the rest of the Bangladesh batters together managed to hit only eight fours and a six in total.

Off-spinner Theekshana and pacer Matheesha Pathirana claimed three wickets each but it was skipper Shanaka (3/28) who was the standout bowler. The 32-year-old all-rounder, who has struggled with the bat in this tournament, provided key breakthroughs with the ball early on.

Now, Bangladesh can finish the Super Four with a maximum of two points by defeating India. If they manage to do that, there will be two ways in which they could qualify for the final: Pakistan remain unbeaten and India beat Sri Lanka, which would leave Pakistan on six points and the rest on two each. Or Sri Lanka remain unbeaten and India beat Pakistan, which would leave Sri Lanka on six points and the rest on two each. In both scenarios, of course, Bangladesh will require their net run-rate to be favourable.