IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: PCB
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy, which was lifted by India. (Getty Images)
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy, which was lifted by India. (Getty Images)
cricket

Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: PCB

  • PCB CEO Wasim Khan also said that it looks like India will reach the finals of the WTC, so the Asia Cup needs to be postponed.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:07 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday confirmed that the Asia Cup slated to be held in June this year is likely to be postponed if India manages to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship.

"Asia Cup was set to go last year but it got postponed to this year. Right now, it looks like Asia Cup won't be going ahead this year as the WTC finals are set to go ahead in June. Sri Lanka had said that they would try to host the tournament in June," Mani told reporters in Karachi during a press conference. "The dates are clashing. We think the tournament would not be going ahead, and we might have to push the tournament to 2023," he added.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan also said that it looks like India will reach the finals of the WTC, so the Asia Cup needs to be postponed.

"It looks like India has reached the finals and they will clash against New Zealand. This is why the Asia Cup set to be played in Sri Lanka won't go ahead. We are waiting for confirmation but if it does not go ahead, we are planning for the future," said Khan during a virtual press conference.

Mani also said that the PCB has sent a letter addressed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to get details about the issuance of visas from India for the T20 World Cup, slated to be held later in the year.

"India is set to host T20 World Cup in October-November this year. I have told the board that we want written confirmation from India that our fans, journalists, and players will get visas. I have a meeting with ICC and I will raise this point once again," said Mani.

The PCB has asked India for visa assurances for their players, support staff, fans, and media. Mani also said that if India fails to provide assurance then the T20 World Cup needs to be shifted somewhere else.

"The ICC has said that the assurance will come by March. If we do not get the assurance, then the tournament needs to be moved. We have a visa problem, Covid-19 situation also needs to be looked at. The ICC has made a contingency plan that if T20 World Cup cannot be played in India, then it will go ahead in the UAE," said Mani. "The ICC management has said that the decision needs to be finalised by March 31."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asia cup cricket pcb chief ehsan mani
Close
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts on completing 400 test wickets, on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin reacts on completing 400 test wickets, on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets.(PTI)
cricket

Ashwin breaks into top three, Indians make rapid gains in ICC Test rankings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Ashwin’s spin-bowling partner and Player of the Match in the pink-ball Test Axar Patel also made solid gains in the ICC Test rankings. Left-arm spinner Patel’s 11-wicket match haul has helped him gain 30 slots to reach 38th position
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'It was like club cricket on a Saturday in England': Panesar on Ahmedabad pitch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Speaking to news agency ANI, Panesar said that the world's largest stadium deserved a longer contest for fans to see.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy, which was lifted by India. (Getty Images)
The 2018 Asia Cup Trophy, which was lifted by India. (Getty Images)
cricket

Asia Cup to be postponed if India reaches finals of WTC: PCB

ANI, Karachi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • PCB CEO Wasim Khan also said that it looks like India will reach the finals of the WTC, so the Asia Cup needs to be postponed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ollie Pope is bowled off R Ashwin. (BCCI)
Ollie Pope is bowled off R Ashwin. (BCCI)
cricket

'Kohli called D/N Test 'bizarre', it describes Eng's tactics against spinners'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST
  • Chappell blamed England's execution against India's spinners as the main reason behind their collapse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah has complained of an abdominal strain(Getty)
Jasprit Bumrah has complained of an abdominal strain(Getty)
cricket

'Bumrah said he got workload management while playing in Ahmedabad: Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah told India captain Virat Kohli that he got workload management while playing the third Test against England in Ahmedabad in which he bowled only six overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Atherton(Reuters)
Former England captain Michael Atherton(Reuters)
cricket

'I felt for Ollie Pope': Atherton picks 'ball of the game' from Ahmedabad Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • With as many as 28 of the 30 wickets to fall to spin, it can get difficult to judge one ball that stood out in the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel appeals successfully. (BCCI)
Axar Patel appeals successfully. (BCCI)
cricket

‘That’s something one would want to repeat’: Tendulkar’s message for Axar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • India vs England: Picking up a five-for in three innings in a row is no trivial feat, and Tendulkar expects left-arm spinner Axar Patel to once again deliver the goods in the fourth Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Action Images via Reuters)
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Mathews to captain Sri Lanka in T20s as visa issue grounds Shanaka

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Shanaka was named Sri Lanka's new Twenty20 captain last week but the 29-year-old could not board the flight that left with his teammates on Monday after failing to arrange a new transit visa to the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sune Luus of South Africa congratulates Moseline Daniels(ICC Photo)
Sune Luus of South Africa congratulates Moseline Daniels(ICC Photo)
cricket

Sune Luus to lead SA women in India; Niekerk, Tryon still out due to injuries

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:55 AM IST
South Africa retained most of the players in the 18-member squad which had won the ODI and T20 series against Pakistan last month. Van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon were not part of that series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Imad Wasim.(Getty Images)
File image of Imad Wasim.(Getty Images)
cricket

‘Even on flat tracks, he's bowling so well':Wasim names best bowler in the world

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Babar led Karachi to its second win in three games with a six and two fours in succession against fast bowler Sohail Khan in the penultimate over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer and Ravichandran Ashwin
Wasim Jaffer and Ravichandran Ashwin
cricket

Jaffer reacts to Ashwin's fiery press conference ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • India vs England: “Ashwin taking English wickets both on and off the field,” Wasim Jaffer tweeted quoting Ashwin’s reply to a question from an English journalist about the Ahmedabad pitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
*Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's J Leach on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
*Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's J Leach on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

Who defines good pitches, asks Ashwin

By N Ananthanarayanan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Ashwin is an angry man over what he sees as too much importance being given in India to criticism of the pitches prepared for the second Test in Chennai and the pink-ball game in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nathan Lyon shows the ball as he leaves the field following his 6 wicket haul on day four of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 9, 2018.(REUTERS)
Australia's Nathan Lyon shows the ball as he leaves the field following his 6 wicket haul on day four of the first test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, December 9, 2018.(REUTERS)
cricket

As soon as it starts spinning, everyone seems to start crying about it: Lyon

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  • Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has lent his support to the pitch as he said that 'everyone in the world seems to start crying’ when the ball starts spinning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes with his team on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Indian bowler R Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of England's Ben Stokes with his team on the second day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

'Why would you talk about the surface and sell that to us time and time again?'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Several former cricketers including Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook, and Michael Vaughan have criticised the pitch, but off-spinner R Ashwin believes that the conversation about the surface is getting out of hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Dale Steyn.(Getty Images)
File image of Dale Steyn.(Getty Images)
cricket

'No time for you as human': Steyn slams commentator for 'mid-life crisis' remark

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • Miffed with the remarks, Steyn took to Twitter and asked: "Question Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac