‘Asif Ali has to…’: Ex-Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur’s advice to Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq ahead of T20 World Cup

With Asif Ali returning to the Pakistan playing XI for the fourth T20I vs England, many fans and experts felt the power-hitter was crucial to the home side's three-run victory in Karachi. Coming in to bat at no.5, he couldn't face more than three balls but registered an unbeaten knock of 13 runs, including two fours as the hosts posted 166 for four in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 167, England were bowled out for 163 in 19.2 overs, with Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz bagging three-wicket hauls respectively.

Taking to Twitter, former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur praised the 30-year-old but also had some valuable advice for Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq ahead of the T20 World Cup. He wrote, "Some great death bowling from Haris Rauf but Asif Ali the difference,he has to face more balls!"

Some great death bowling from Haris Rauf but Asif Ali the difference,he has to face more balls! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) September 25, 2022

Arthur's post was well-received by fans, with many agreeing with him. One fan wrote, "Come back Coach. We need that attacking/brutal/FEARLESS cricket again with highest % win against top teams. Even you helped us making our field best. Fakhar & Shadab specially"

"Sir only if Rizwan and Babar left some for others. Their approach is totally flawed. They consume powerplay and then continue to play with same intent in remaining overs", another fan wrote.

"Sir i think you were the best coach for pakistan. Since your departure,its all going downhill, any fitness and fielding standards have been thrown out of the window", another commented.

With the seven-match series tied at 2-2, Pakistan host England in the fifth T20I in Lahore, on Wednesday. The home side will be aiming to take a crucial lead in the series and hopefully end up winning the series, which would be a good sign of form ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to start in October.

