File photo of Kevin Pietersen(Instagram/KP)
cricket

‘ASLI TEAM kuch hafto baad aa rahi hai': Kevin Pietersen warns India ahead of England Tests

Pietersen took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a message to warn India that the 'real team' is coming to take them on.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen congratulated Indian on their historic Test series victory Down Under. At the same time, he also issued a warning that Kohli & his men should be prepared for the upcoming for English challenge at home.

Team India will gear up to host England for a 4-match Test series, starting from February 5 in Chennai. It will be the first bilateral series on the Indian soil since sporting events were put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: 'I got emotional, had tears in my eyes,' says Ravi Shastri after India's historic win

Pietersen took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted a message to warn India that the 'real team' is coming to take them on. The most interesting part of this tweet was Pietersen’s language as the cricketer-turned commentator gave the message in Hindi.

“India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai (India celebrate this historic win because it has come after overcoming all the obstacles)," Pietersen tweeted.

“LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein (But the real team is coming after a few weeks and you have to beat it in your own backyard),” he wrote referring to India's next assignment against England at home.

“Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (Stay alert and don't over-celebrate in these two weeks),” added the former England captain.

Check out the tweet:

In the upcoming home series against England, Virat Kohli will be back at the helm as he returned to the squad after missing the last three Tests in Australia due to the birth of his first child.

ALSO READ | India squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Ishant, Hardik return, Shaw axed

The four-match series will be played inside a bio-bubble in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

