News / Cricket / Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Pre Quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM
Live

Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Pre Quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 04:30 PM

Oct 31, 2023 03:31 PM IST
Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Pre Quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 04:30 PM

Assam vs Bengal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Pre Quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 31 Oct 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Assam squad -
Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Erik Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey, Sunil Lachit
Bengal squad -
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sudip Gharami, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Agniv Pan, Shakir Gandhi, Akash Deep, Debopratim Halder, Ishan Porel, Kaushik Maity, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Saksham Chaudhary

Assam vs Bengal Live Score, Pre Quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Assam vs Bengal Live Score, Pre Quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 31, 2023 03:31 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Pre Quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Assam vs Bengal Match Details
    Pre Quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Assam and Bengal to be held at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published on Oct 31, 2023 03:31 PM IST

