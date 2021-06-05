'At least you are giving them the best chance to compete': Laxman gives interesting suggestion regarding toss in Tests

Over the course of the last few years, there have been several suggestions on tweaking the format of Test cricket to make it more interesting and entertaining for the fans and viewers. Even Team India's most prolific run-scorer Sachin Tendulkar voiced an idea on the matter, saying that every match should be played on two different tracks – the first and second innings on a green surface and the third and fourth on a turning track. He said this would eliminate some of the challenges the longest format of the game is facing.

The latest cricketer to join the bandwagon is former India batsman VVS Laxman. In an interview with Sportstar, the batting great gave a rather interesting suggestion regarding the toss, while maintaining that Tests do not need to undergo any major changes.

"We have seen some high-quality Test cricket over the last few months, so, I do not think that the formats need to be tweaked.

"Since the home team anyways enjoys a home advantage, maybe, in the first Test of the series, the touring team captain can be asked to decide what he wants to do," Laxman explained.

The right-hander knows a thing or two about batting away from home. In fact, he has scored more runs in away Tests (5014 in 77 matches) than he did at home (3767 in 57 matches). Elaborating further on the point, the 46-year-old observed that the home teams enjoy an advantage anyway. So, why not give some advantage to the away side, at least in the first game?

"Definitely for the first Test (on letting the touring side decide what they want to do). I have always enjoyed playing overseas. That always gave me and my colleagues a lot of satisfaction, but performing in the first Test was always challenging. You have to get used to the conditions.

"Home advantage comes in terms of the pitch the match is played on, so whichever team wins the toss, will definitely have the advantage. So giving away the home advantage will at least help the touring side and it will give them a fair chance to do well in the first Test. At least you are giving them the best chance to compete," commented Laxman.

Virat Kohli's Team India is currently in England, preparing for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Following that, they will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series.