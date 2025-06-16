‘At what point do we stop picking him’: Marnus Labuschagne in the firing line after WTC flop; is Usman Khawaja next?

It might be time for a change within the Australian Test team in the wake of their World Test Championship final loss to South Africa, with their recent fragility at the top of the order really coming to the fore at Lord’s in the five-wicket loss. Particularly at risk are both their openers from the match, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja. Marnus Labuschagne reacts after being dismissed during the World Test Championship final.(AP)

With an average in the low 30s over the last three years, Labuschagne was experimented with as an opener to accommodate him in the team, but that didn’t go to plan as he scored 17 and 22 in the final. Now, with Sam Konstas waiting in the wings and Cameron Green back from injury, Labuschagne’s future is uncertain. Nevertheless, coach Andrew McDonald gave him his backing, indicating his level of experience would be key to the team as it transitions into a younger unit.

“He’s a big part of the future of the team,” McDonald said to Sydney Morning Herald. “Anyone that averages 46 in Test cricket at that age is important. We’ve got older players there who are closer to the end than the start, we’ve got some younger players coming in, and you definitely want guys that have got 60-odd Test matches.”

McDonald further argued that the team still had belief in Labuschagne, and that a change would only come around if they believed his best was behind him. Once averaging 60 through the early part of his career, Labuschagne’s decline has led to calls for his dropping from the team — and Australia might look at the fresh WTC cycle as a chance to do that, with names such as Konstas and Josh Inglis awaiting their turn.

“At the moment, he’d be disappointed with the returns, he’s missed out on big scores. We’re confident he can return to his best, hence why we keep picking him. It’s at what point do we stop picking him,” said the Aussie coach.

McDonald gives Khawaja backing for Ashes

Another top-order player whose place in the team is a little shaky is 38-year-old Usman Khawaja, who has mixed strong performances with a clear struggle against premier pace from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada, who got him out both times at Lord’s. With Khawaja’s age, there have been question marks, but he received more solid backing from his national coach.

“He’s on contract, he’s an important player, he gives us stability at his best at the top, and we like to look at our players at their best. No doubt a couple of failures here and people then start to talk about ‘maybe it’s the end’. I don’t see an end date with the way he’s training, the way he’s preparing, the way he’s moving,” said McDonald of his team’s veteran southpaw.

Australia’s fresh WTC campaign will begin with a tour of the West Indies for three Tests, where their plans for the coming two-year cycle will become clearer.