Audio tape of sexual acts with multiple girls, tax default of crores: The World Cup-winning captain who disappeared

Paul Collingwood, England’s first-ever World Cup-winning cricket captain and once a trusted member of the national team’s coaching staff, has disappeared from the public eye and the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) plans, as questions mount over his personal conduct and a hefty tax bill. Paul Collingwood (with hands raised) shares a light moment with Tamim Iqbal, David Miller and Thisara Perera

The 49-year-old, once heralded as the gritty heart of England cricket, has not featured in the national coaching setup since May 22 this year, when he withdrew from the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Nottingham, citing "personal reasons." Now, a DailyMail report indicates that he will not be included in the coaching team for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, extending his absence to over a year by next summer.

While no official explanation has been provided for his disappearance, Collingwood’s recent history offers a web of controversy, missteps, and a glimpse into an increasingly erratic personal life.

Sex Scandal and Leaked Voice Note

A cloud of scandal has hung over Collingwood since April 2023, when former teammate Graeme Swann recounted on the Rig Biz Podcast an explicit audio recording circulating among cricketers. The leaked voice note allegedly features Collingwood engaging in a two-hour-long sexual encounter with multiple women. Though the timing and setting of the incident remain unclear, Swann described the recording as “pure Collingwood” and brushed it off as evidence of him being a “great tourist.”

The former England all-rounder, now divorced, has earned a reputation within cricketing circles for after-hours indulgences that have often attracted unwanted media attention. Notably, in 2007, just a day before captaining England to defeat at the T20 World Cup in South Africa, Collingwood was spotted at Mavericks, a Cape Town strip club. Despite claiming he exited quickly, the ECB fined him £1,000.

That wasn’t an isolated incident. In 2022, shortly after being named interim head coach following England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia, images emerged of Collingwood kissing a woman on a Barbados beach, days after England lost the final Test of a series against the West Indies by 10 wickets.

Tax Troubles: A ₹ 2 Crore Blow

Compounding his problems is a recent legal defeat involving HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), which has ordered Collingwood to pay a £196,000 (approx. ₹2 crore) tax bill. The fine stems from a long-running investigation into his use of a personal services company, “PDC Rights,” to funnel earnings from sponsorship deals and reduce his tax obligations.

Although an earlier case was dropped in 2009, HMRC reopened the investigation and ruled that payments from brands like Slazenger and Clydesdale Bank must be taxed as self-employment income, not corporate earnings. Collingwood lost the appeal and is now required to pay the full amount. It is believed he was dealing with these tax issues in London when he skipped England’s summer fixture against Zimbabwe.

Once a Hero, Now a Mystery

Collingwood’s fall from grace is dramatic. A member of England’s legendary 2005 Ashes squad and the captain who lifted the country’s first ICC trophy—the 2010 T20 World Cup—he once seemed destined to lead the national side in a full-time coaching role.

In 68 Tests, Collingwood scored 4259 runs at an average of just above 40. He had far greater utility in white-ball cricket thanks to his medium pace bowling and scintillating fielding skills. In 197 ODIs, Collingwood amassed 5092 runs and picked up 111 wickets.

After retirement, he served as interim head coach following Chris Silverwood’s departure, and became a key presence in the Ben Stokes–Brendon McCullum era, known for adding “juice” to the team’s off-field camaraderie.

But according to ECB insiders, his increasingly nocturnal lifestyle, lack of professionalism off the field, and ongoing personal issues have eroded trust. When the 2005 Ashes squad reunited this year for a commemorative event, Collingwood was notably absent, further fuelling speculation about his isolation from the cricketing community.

Despite his past glories, Collingwood now finds himself in the shadows—facing scrutiny from the tax authorities, social media fallout from leaked audio recordings, and a conspicuous absence from the sport he once helped to redefine.

ECB Silent, Collingwood Elusive

The ECB has offered no clear statement on Collingwood’s future, only confirming that “one or two positions on the support team are being finalised” ahead of the Ashes tour. Neither Collingwood nor his representatives have commented publicly on his prolonged absence.