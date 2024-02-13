'Auraton ke bodies ke baare mein…': Sanjana Ganesan shuts down troll calling her 'moti'

Renowned sports broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan's no-nonsense attitude towards troll hit a new peak when she mercilessly shut down a troll who was fat-shaming her. On a promotional Valentine's Day video posted on her Instagram handle, Ganesan, wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, did not take kindly at all when a user called her fat as she took him down with a brutal reply. Ganesan follows a huge fanbase on Instagram, her popularity soaring to greater heights since becoming a TV sports anchor during India's cricket series at both home and abroad, but everytime it comes to online shaming or trolling, Ganesan does not care, and has time and again dished out booming replies. Sanjana Ganesan is a boss on social media. (Getty)

So two days ago, when a user commented on her Valentine's Day post, co-shared by Bumrah, "Bhabhi moti lag rahi hain" (She looks a little fat), Ganesan did not hold back "School ki science textbook toh yaad hoti nahi hai tumse, bada auraton ke bodies ke baare mein comment kar raho ho. Bhaago yaha se. This loosely translates into "You can't even remember school science textbooks; how dare you comment on women's bodies. Run away."

This isn't the first time Ganesan has dished out brutal replies to online abusers with no filters. Earlier, when Bumrah was injured, and Ganesan had posted a 'throwback' picture with her husband, one user had commented: "The team is in dire straits there and these two are vacationing". Ganesan, in her sassy style, replied, "It's a throwback photo, can't you see you fool?"

A few months ago, Ganesan and Bumrah recently became parents when they welcomed their first-born, a son named Angad, born on September 2023. Ganesan has been away from the TV screen since taking a break but has been active on social media over the last couple of months. A few days ago, Bumrah, who married Ganesan in March of 2021, recently shared an adorable post with his wife with the caption "Happiness is here".

While it's not yet known just when Ganesan would make her return on the television screen, one thing is for sure that Bumrah will be available for India in the Rajkot Test amid reports that he would be rested. Having recently hit the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers, Bumrah is set to lead India's bowling charge in the 3rd Rajkot Test, with Mohammed Siraj also set to return. However, there are workload concerns over Bumrah, which could keep him away from the 5th Test at Dharamsala.