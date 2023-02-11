AUS legend remembers ‘former head coach’ Justin Langer after Pat Cummins and Co. suffer humiliating defeat in 1st Test

Australia suffered a huge defeat by an innings and 132 runs against India on Saturday in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur. Team India had secured a 223-run lead in the first innings in reply to Australia's 177 runs, with a century from captain Rohit and gritty half-centuries by all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. In the second innings, Pat Cummins and Co. were then skittled for just 91 runs, with lead spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbing a five-for. The duo of Jadeja and Ashwin weaved a spin web around the visitors as they scalped fifteen wickets between themselves in the match.

Contrary to big claims by several former Australian cricketers who have predicted a series win for Pat Cummins-led side in the series, the result in the first Test came across as a big shock. Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn who was the Player of the Series during his team's 2-1 series triumph over India in 2004( Australia's last Test series victory in India), seems shocked by the latest results. Martyn took to Twitter and posted "#justinlanger", in remembrance of Australia's former head coach Langer who had brought several favourable results for the team.

During Langer's tenure as head coach, Australia became the world champions in T20 by clinching the World Cup in 2021. He had also helped Australia thrash England 4-0 in the Ashes, 2021-22. Given his reputation and successful stint as coach, Martyn chose to remember him on the eve of Australia's mauling by India in Nagpur Test.

However, comments by Twitter users on Martyn's post seem to suggest that it might also be a reminder to the current crop of Australian cricketers including skipper Pat Cummins who were involved in the bitter exit of Langer as coach. It is important to note that reports of alleged rift between Langer and Australian stars over the coach's high-handedness had been published before his resignation from the job in February 2022.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Jadeja who made a comeback to international cricket after recovering from knee injury, was adjuded Player of the Match. In a sensational all-round performance, he grabbed seven wickets and scored 70 runs in the match.

