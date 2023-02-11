Watch: Rohit Sharma's angry outburst at broadcasters during DRS replay of Peter Handscomb in India vs Australia 1st Test

Rohit Sharma and Co. routed Australia by by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur on Saturday. With the emphatic win, Team India have secured 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. In the first innings, the hosts bowled out Australia for 177 runs. In reply, India piled up 400 runs in their first innings with Rohit slamming his 9th Test ton and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel contributing with gritty half-centuries. In the second innings, lead spinner R Ashwin grabbed a fifer as the Pat Cummins-led Australia surrendered, getting skittled out for merely 91 runs in their second innings.

Australia were reeling at 52/4 in 17.1 overs and off the next ball, Ashwin appealed for LBW dismissal of Peter Handscomb. However, the umpire ruled it not out and Team India went for review. During the DRS, cameraperson focused on Rohit to catch his reaction which left the Indian captain frustrated. In an angry outburst, Rohit seemed to direct the broadcasters to show the replay of the LBW decision reviewed, instead of his face. A video of Rohit's bemusing and angry reaction went viral on social media.

All-rounder Jadeja who made a comeback to international cricket after recovering from knee injury, was adjuded Player of the Match. In a sensational all-round performance, he grabbed seven wickets in the match and scored a gritty half-century. During India's first innings, the hosts were in a sticky situation at 240/7 when Jadeja alongwith Axar stitched a 88-run partnership for the eighth wicket. The crucial partnership put India in a sizeable lead which was further accentuated by Axar while batting alongside tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. The 223 run lead by India in the first innings itself, eventually proved to be a tall mountain for Australia.

In Australia's second innings, vice-captain Steven Smith remained unbeaten on 25 runs to emerge as the higest run-scorer for the visitors.Besides Ashwin's fifer, Shami and Jadeja picked two wickets each and Axar dismissed one batter.

