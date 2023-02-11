Watch: R Ashwin tags Jadeja in movie-inspired video meme tormenting Australian batters after India's victory in 1st Test

India's spinners led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja decimated Australia as hosts India won by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur on Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Co. piled up 400 runs by Day 3 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 177 runs. In the second innings, the visitors were then bowled out for 91 runs as Ashwin grabbed a fifer and ran through their top and middle-order dismissing the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey.

Interestingly, Pat Cummins-led visitors were very wary of India's spinners even before the start of the Test series. They had also done special preparations to tackle the threat of spinners in subcontinent conditions. But despite their best efforts, Australia's worst fears came true as the duo of Ashwin and Jadeja together scalped 15 wickets in the match. If it was Jadeja who ruled the roost with a five-for( 5/47) in the first innings, it was their nemesis Ashwin who mauled them with figures of 12-37-5 in the second innings.

After their terrific performance, Ashwin took to Twitter to share a movie-inspired video meme that showcased him and Jadeja tormenting the Australian batters. He also tagged his teammate Jadeja while sharing the video which went viral on social media.

Meanwhile Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the match. Besides claiming a total of seven wickets, he also smashed a gritty 70 runs for Team India. Captain Rohit also chipped in with a match-winning contribution as slammed his ninth Test century in the match.

India's other spinner and all-rounder Axar Patel also delivered an impressive performance as he picked one wicket and scored 84 runs in the match.

