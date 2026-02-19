IND Women vs AUS Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss, opts to bowl in record-setting match
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India started things off on the multi-format tour of Australia with a confident, comprehensive win in Sydney, but will want to keep that momentum going as they head to Canberra for the second T20I.
- 5 Mins agoHarmanpreet calls right, and opts to BOWL
- 11 Mins agoBuilding up to the toss
- 21 Mins agoReddy shines with 4-fer in series opener
- 53 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India Women started their all-format tour of Australia with a bang, the seamers rising to the fore as they shattered the Aussie batting in a rail-curtailed first T20I of the series. The teams move from Sydney over to Canberra, where India have the chance to continue their phenomenal winning run in T20I cricket, and seal the series with a strong performance....Read More
India will feel they have a strong, settled lineup, and are at least on par with Australia when it comes to talent and the ability to pull off results – a confidence that comes with being world champions, and something that is a new and rare sensation for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team. But with the form the team are in, against an Australian team in captaincy transition, that is a palpable difference.
Of course, Australia can never be discounted given the talent at their disposal. Their squad remains incredibly stacked with all-round ability and game-changing power, and it won’t take them long to find their feet if they can really bite into a game. This is a fact that India will be aware and wary of – players like Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Ash Gardner have the ability to take the match away in the blink of an eye, and are surrounded by players who will back themselves to do the same.
The Manuka Oval plays host to this high-profile match today, and India will be interested in sealing the T20I series and getting some more points on the board in this multi-format tour. Can Harmanpreet and co. dig deep and hold off the Aussie challenge?
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I FAQs:
Where will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I be played?
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.
Who are the captains in India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I?
Australia will be captained by Sophie Molineux, while India will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.
What is the score of the India Women vs Australia Women T20I series?
India lead the India Women vs Australia Women T20I series 1-0 after a win in the first T20I.
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Harmanpreet calls right, and opts to BOWL
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Toss goes in India's favour, who will once again be chasing! Bringing you team news next.
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Building up to the toss
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: A couple of minutes away from the toss now, where the captains will be ready for the flip of the coin. Aussies led by new skipper Sophie Molineux, of course, while Harmanpreet Kaur remains ever-present for India.
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Reddy shines with 4-fer in series opener
India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India took a 1-0 lead in Sydney thanks to Arundhati Reddy snapping through the Aussie batting with 4 wickets. Rain played a part before the chase, but a simple target was quickly chased down thanks to Shafali Varma at the top of the order.
IND Women vs AUS Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
IND Women vs AUS Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Away from the bustle of the men's World Cup, team India continue to try and establish themselves as the team to beat in the women's sport. After lifting the WODI trophy a couple of months ago, the next target is the women's T20I trophy in England later this year – and preparations for that continue with a series in Australia, visiting the backyard of the favourites. India have a 1-0 lead already – can they build on that?