IND Women vs AUS Women 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss, opts to bowl in record-setting match

India will feel they have a strong, settled lineup, and are at least on par with Australia when it comes to talent and the ability to pull off results – a confidence that comes with being world champions, and something that is a new and rare sensation for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team. But with the form the team are in, against an Australian team in captaincy transition, that is a palpable difference.

Of course, Australia can never be discounted given the talent at their disposal. Their squad remains incredibly stacked with all-round ability and game-changing power, and it won’t take them long to find their feet if they can really bite into a game. This is a fact that India will be aware and wary of – players like Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Ash Gardner have the ability to take the match away in the blink of an eye, and are surrounded by players who will back themselves to do the same.

The Manuka Oval plays host to this high-profile match today, and India will be interested in sealing the T20I series and getting some more points on the board in this multi-format tour. Can Harmanpreet and co. dig deep and hold off the Aussie challenge?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I FAQs:

Where will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I be played?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.

Who are the captains in India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I?

Australia will be captained by Sophie Molineux, while India will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

What is the score of the India Women vs Australia Women T20I series?

India lead the India Women vs Australia Women T20I series 1-0 after a win in the first T20I.