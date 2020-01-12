e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cricket / Aussie cricket legends to pad up for bushfire relief

Aussie cricket legends to pad up for bushfire relief

Other former greats signed up for the “Bushfire Cricket Bash” include Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Australian coach Justin Langer, while Steve Waugh will have a non-playing role.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:57 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Sydney
Ricky Ponting speaks to Shane Warne.
Ricky Ponting speaks to Shane Warne.(Getty Images)
         

Cricket greats Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will come out of retirement to skipper star-studded teams at a charity game to raise money for victims of Australia’s bushfires, it was announced Sunday.

Other former greats signed up for the “Bushfire Cricket Bash” include Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Australian coach Justin Langer, while Steve Waugh will have a non-playing role.

All match profits and funds raised during the February 8 game, played as a curtain raiser to the Big Bash League final, will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts said he hoped it would play a part in helping those impacted by the devastating fires that have killed at least 27 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes.

“People the world over have seen the overwhelming images of hundreds of thousands of hectares burnt, precious lives lost, hundreds of properties destroyed and the devastating loss of wildlife as a result of the fires,” he said.

“These images have reinforced the need to get behind organisations like the Australian Red Cross which is responding to the immediate requirements of people who have lost loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.”

Cricket Australia also injected Aus$2 million (US$1.38 million) into a fund to assist community cricket clubs impacted by the fires.

It is the latest initiative by sports stars to stump up memorabilia and cash to help in the relief effort.

On Friday, Warne’s “baggy green” cap, awarded to Test players on their debut, sold at auction for more than Aus$1 million (nearly $700,000) with all funds aiding victims.

Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has pledged $500,000 while tennis superstar Serena Williams is auctioning a dress she wore at the WTA Auckland Classic.

A “Rally for Relief” exhibition match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne featuring Williams and Roger Federer is due to take place on Wednesday ahead of the Australian Open to raise further money.

tags
top news
PM renames Kolkata port after Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Mamata skips event
PM renames Kolkata port after Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Mamata skips event
Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say
Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say
From J-K’s internet freedom to Tata sons: What SC’s reopening week saw
From J-K’s internet freedom to Tata sons: What SC’s reopening week saw
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
Here’s you can get started with Wi-Fi Calling on Reliance Jio, Airtel
Here’s you can get started with Wi-Fi Calling on Reliance Jio, Airtel
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the CAA is illogical, immoral and ill-timed, writes Ramachandra Guha
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
India declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman’s Sultan
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
‘I repeat, CAA not to revoke anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi at Belur Math
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news