Australia announce Test squad for New Zealand tour: Michael Neser returns, Steve Smith remains opener

AP |
Feb 09, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Scott Boland also features in the squad. Neser and Boland are unlikely to play unless there are injuries to Starc, Cummins or Hazlewood.

Bowling allrounder Michael Neser has been recalled to Australia’s squad for the team's first Test series in New Zealand in eight years.

Australia's Mitchell Starc (L) and Michael Neser with teammates(REUTERS)
Neser played the last of his two tests in December 2022.

“It’s great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect,” Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey said in a statement Friday.

Fast bowler Scott Boland will also feature in the squad despite suffering a knee injury. Neser and Boland are unlikely to play against the Black Caps unless there are injuries to Australia’s star pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Steve Smith, who had a mixed-bag against the West Indies, will continue as the opener.

The three played in all five of Australia’s Test matches against Pakistan and West Indies. Australia won all three Tests against Pakistan and split its two-test series with West Indies.

The two-Test series in New Zealand will begin Feb. 29 at Wellington and the second is scheduled for March 8-12 in Christchurch.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

