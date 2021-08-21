Home / Cricket / Australia bowler Nathan Ellis joins Punjab Kings for IPL 2021 season
Australia's Nathan Ellis celebrates. File(REUTERS)
Australia's Nathan Ellis celebrates. File(REUTERS)
cricket

Australia bowler Nathan Ellis joins Punjab Kings for IPL 2021 season

The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Australia pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join Punjab Kings for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the team said late on Friday.

Ellis, who became the first male player to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.

The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The cash-rich tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.