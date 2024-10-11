Australia brace for major blow as star batter could miss Border-Gavaskar trophy due to back surgery: Report

Australia star Cameron Green is contemplating back surgery that could sideline him for the side's upcoming five-Test series against India this summer, as reported by ABC. A formal announcement regarding his decision is anticipated by Friday or Saturday. Australia players in action during the Test series against Pakistan(AFP)

Green had initially aimed to participate in the first or second Test as a specialist batter, but the prospect of undergoing surgery would rule him out for an extended period.

The Australian selectors face a critical challenge if Green opts for the surgical route. They would need to identify a replacement batter for the top six and potentially consider a reshuffle in the batting order. The eagerly awaited series against India is set to commence in late November, with the five Tests packed into just six weeks, making it essential for the team to finalise their lineup swiftly.

Green has been a vital asset to the Australian Test side, having solidified his position as the number four batter with a remarkable 174 not out against New Zealand in Wellington earlier this year. His current batting average stands at an impressive 48.57 across 28 Tests, complemented by 35 wickets.

However, a history of stress fractures has plagued him, and he experienced back pain during Australia’s one-day tour of England in September, leading to his early return home.

While Mitch Marsh, the captain of Australia's T20 squad, is expected to shoulder additional responsibilities in the bowling department, Green's absence would necessitate a significant adjustment to the batting lineup.

Australia look to avoid hat-trick of losses

The Australian team will be aiming to prevent India from clinching a third successive Test series win Down Under. In 2018/19, a Virat Kohli-led Indian team defeated Australia 2-1, marking the first time an Asian team won a Test series on Australian soil. Two years later, India defied odds, braving injury-related absences and player departures to clinch an incredible 2-1 series win again.

The victory in 2020/21 series also included a historic win at the Gabba – the ground where Australia were undefeated since 19