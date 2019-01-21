Australia call up Kurtis Patterson for 1st Sri Lanka test

Batsman Kurtis Patterson has been added to Australia’s squad for the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka after making two centuries against the tourists in a warm-up match.

Patterson made 157 and 102 for a Cricket Australia XI in a pink ball match in Hobart last week. That earned him an immediate call-up to the squad for the day-night Test beginning in Brisbane on Thursday.

Patterson’s performance in Hobart overshadowed those of incumbent squad members Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Will Pucovski who failed to make strong cases for selection. The 25-year-old New South Wales batsman continued strong play that saw him make 107 in a Sheffield Shield first-class match just before Christmas.

Chief selector Trevor Hohns says “Kurtis has been pushing his case for selection for some time. He has been a consistent top-order player for New South Wales.”

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 08:19 IST