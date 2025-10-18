Australia chief selector announces replacement captain for The Ashes if Pat Cummins fails to make it

The cricketing fraternity is getting ready for one of its biggest rivalries. Australia and England are getting ready to face each other in the upcoming Ashes. However, Pat Cummins’ injury is a thing of concern as the team might start the series without their captain. Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma.(Action Images via Reuters)

However, the Australian chief selector has ensured that the management is ready with an option. He has put the captaincy contingent on record in case Pat Cummins doesn’t play the Ashes opener in Perth on November 21. In a recent media interaction, he confirmed that Steve Smith is the automatic stand-in and struck an upbeat note on Cummins’s recovery.

George Bailey speaks about Cummins’ replacement and readiness of the team

Speaking about the involvement of Pat Cummins with the rest of the team, even if he is out, Bailey said, “Regardless of whether he’s playing, Pat’s keen to be around because if he’s not playing, he’ll be rehabbing and getting ready and bowling, so he’ll be with the team anyway. So, that information flow and working together as captain and vice-captain will remain the same,” as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

While speaking about Pat Cummins’ captaincy, Bailey said, “I actually have no further update on that from when I think the last time Pat spoke. It is progressing. He’s building up. He’s optimistic about it. I think actually the more he’s done over the last few days, the more optimistic he’s become, but I categorically don’t know if he’s bowled a ball.”

Bailey also spoke about the readiness of Steve Smith for the role during the series, “Steve landed and he was at cricket NSW the next day batting. So he’ll do his thing. We’ve tried to tailor everyone’s prep to suit them and certain obligations around that, but very comfortably, he’ll be ready to go,” said Bailey.

These statements are coming after Pat Cummins was heard saying that the Ashes opener might be a bit too quick for him to be ready and that he is less than likely to make it earlier this week. The Australian skipper’s absence might hurt the team’s chances, as, besides being a leader, he is also one of the main bowlers of the team and has the ability to change the course of a match with his wholehearted bowling efforts.