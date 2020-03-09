Australia cricketers celebrate Women’s T20 World Cup win with Kate Perry

cricket

Australia claimed their fifth Women’s T20 World Cup title after defeating India by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the cricketers celebrated the victory in style as they were joined on the stage by popstar Kate Perry. Perry performed before the start of the game and later, joined the champions Australia when they were lifting the trophy. Meg Lanning & Co celebrated the win with Perry while Molly Strano and Sophie Molineux impressed everyone with their dance moves. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan complemented the Australia players for celebrating the win with Kary Perry and said that it is a ‘cool way to celebrate’.

Defending champion Australia claimed its fifth Women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup title after thrashing India by 85 runs in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

That was a very cool way to celebrate winning a World Cup ... 👍👍👍 ... @katyperry & the team on the stage ... Well done all involved #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 8, 2020

The International Cricket Council had been hoping to set a world record for the biggest attendance at a women’s sporting event, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The crowd figure of 86,174 fell short of the 90,185 fans who attended the world cup soccer women’s final between the United States and China in Pasadena, California, in 1999.

But the fans still managed to help create a national record on an historic occasion in Melbourne as women’s cricket took another leap forward, thanks mainly to the breathtaking batting of Alyssa Healy. The opener belted 75 off 39 balls including a record half-century off just 30 deliveries.

The fans rejoiced as Healy struck seven fours and five sixes, following a pre-game show headed by global superstar Katy Perry. Healy and Beth Mooney (78 not out from 54 deliveries) shared an opening stand of 115 in Australia’s total of 184-4, a record for a women’s T20 final.

In reply, India suffered at the hands of Australia’s sharp fielding, slumping to 30-4 in 5.4 overs before being bowled out for 99.

Player-of-the-match Healy, who battled poor form in the build-up to the World Cup, said she fed off the enthusiasm of the huge crowd. Healy’s opening partner Mooney was named player of the tournament after scoring 269 runs at an average of 64.75.

