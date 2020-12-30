e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Cricket / Australia focused on New Zealand whitewash

Australia focused on New Zealand whitewash

Australia have now notched four successive test wins in a perfect home summer but still hold rueful memories of their last match in England.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Melbourne
Tim Paine’s men took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
Tim Paine’s men took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series (AP)
         

Australia will look to use the disappointment of their late Ashes fade-out in England to push for a series whitewash of New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Tim Paine’s men took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the Black Caps on Sunday with a 247-run win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Australia have now notched four successive test wins in a perfect home summer but still hold rueful memories of their last match in England.

Having retained the urn with victory in the fourth test at Old Trafford, Australia lost at The Oval to head home with a 2-2 draw and some regrets.

“We’ve probably got to learn a little bit from what happened in the Ashes,” Paine told reporters.

ALSO READ: Umpire raises finger after LBW appeal, ends up scratching nose - Watch

“I thought when we won the fourth test it was such an emotional high.

“With the fast turnaround, guys were just a little bit flat mentally, I guess, a bit drained from having such a big high.

“So we’ll try to keep it nice and level over the next few days. Rest up and hit that fifth test of the summer with as much energy as we hit the first test at the Gabba,” Paine said, referring to the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

In contrast to New Zealand, Australia head to Sydney with the kind of headaches that selectors like to have.

Selectors have brought in legspinner Mitchell Swepson into the squad to provide another slow bowling option in addition to incumbent Nathan Lyon for the nation’s most spin-friendly pitch.

Finding a player to make way for Swepson could be a challenge.

Australia’s fast bowlers were outstanding at the MCG, with James Pattinson slotting in with aplomb to deliver six wickets, including a fiery three-wicket burst in nine deliveries to hasten the Black Caps’ defeat on Sunday morning.

With no pace bowling all-rounder in the squad, Australia may be reluctant to break up the trio of Pattinson, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to allow for dual spinners.

Shane Warne offered the novel solution of dropping Lyon to give the uncapped Swepson a chance to shine, a suggestion given short shrift by the man who would be displaced.

“Did Warney ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?” said Lyon, referring to the former Australia legspinner who was a reluctant second fiddle to Warne.

“I won’t be rested.”

Lyon, however, welcomed the prospect of bowling in tandem with 26-year-old Swepson, after having chats with him in Melbourne.

“I hadn’t seen him bowl for a while, but he seems really clear on his plans.

“What’s worked has obviously got him here so if he gets his opportunity I just said (to him): ‘Stay strong to yourself and back yourself’.”

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar, who tried to pull off a coup, is back as Dy Chief Minister
Ajit Pawar, who tried to pull off a coup, is back as Dy Chief Minister
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts
Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Minimum monthly recharge plans compared
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Minimum monthly recharge plans compared
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news