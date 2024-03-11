Australia needs 105 runs, New Zealand needs 5 wickets to win 2nd test cricket test on Day 4

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey reached half centuries in an unbroken partnership of 94 runs as Australia withstood New Zealand’s push for victory Monday on the fourth morning of the second cricket test. HT Image

Australia started the day needing 202 to win to complete a 2-0 sweep of the series. New Zealand needed six wickets to beat Australia in a test in New Zealand for the first time in 31 years.

Only one Australian wicket fell before lunch. Travis Head was out for 18 and at the break Australia was 174-5, needing 105 runs to win.

Marsh was 55 not out and Carey was unbeaten on 50.

Both batters went to the crease under pressure. Marsh made ducks in his two previous innings and Carey had scores of 10, 13 and 14. Together they batted Australia into a position in which it holds the upper hand, though only the bowlers remain in the lower order if this partnership is broken.

Carey lived on luck in the morning. He was given out lbw to Matt Henry near the end of the first hour. He reviewed and was reprieved when replays showed the ball which had struck him on the front pad was missing leg stump.

He also was the target of a confident New Zealand appeal for caught behind when he was 37. Bowler Scott Kuggeleijn was especially confident that Carey had edged the ball as he swayed back from a short delivery. The on-field decision was not out and the replay showed a clear gap between bat and ball.

Marsh had a reprieve early in the session. He cut the first ball bowled by Tim Southee on the fourth day directly to point, where Rachin Ravindra couldn't hold a relatively simple catch.

Marsh took a single and Head was out next ball and in almost identical circumstances. He cut a delivery from Southee to Will Young at point. Australia was 80-5 and 199 runs from victory.

Marsh had another close call in the over before lunch when he was hit on the toe of his front foot by off-spinner Glenn Phillips. The replay showed there was the tiniest of inside edges, Marsh survived and New Zealand was left with only one more review.

Australia’s target shrank rapidly as Marsh and Carey scored before lunch at more than five runs per over.

Marsh brought up his ninth test half century from 64 balls and Carey reached his eighth from 60 balls.

