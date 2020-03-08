e-paper
Women’s T20 World Cup final: Australia outplayed us, says BCCI president Ganguly

Australia played well actually. They outplayed them. In sport there’s always win and loss. But the women’s team have done a great job,” Ganguly said.

cricket Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Melbourne: Australian players celebrate their win over India in the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match in Melbourne, Sunday, March 8, 2020. AP/PTI(AP08-03-2020_000142B)
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said Australia “outplayed” India in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were beaten by 85 runs by the defending champions, who clinched an unprecedented fifth world title in the shortest format. “Australia played well actually. They outplayed them. In sport there’s always win and loss. But the women’s team have done a great job,” Ganguly said. The former India captain also wished Bengal luck ahead of their Ranji final against Saurashtra.

“I wish them luck. I’m looking forward to it,” said Ganguly who made his first- class debut when the two-time champions last won their title in 1989-90.

The ATK co-owner also said that this is their best team in the Indian Super League even tough they have won two titles in six seasons. The Antonio Habas-coached side scripted a fine turnaround from being 0-2 down on aggregate to post a 3-2 win to storm into their third final.

“We have won the title twice but this is the best ATK team in five (six) years. In this format, 0-1 down doesn’t matter actually. We knew we would win. I’m a huge supporter of Habas, he’s ATK’s man,” Ganguly, who watched the match at the Salt Lake Stadium, said.

