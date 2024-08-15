New Delhi [India] August 15 : Star Australia pacer Spencer Johnson has been ruled out of their upcoming T20I series against Scotland and England, according to ESPNcricinfo. Australia pacer Spencer Johnson ruled out of T20I series against Scotland and England

Spencer sustained an injury in the Hundred with Oval Invincibles for which he was ruled out of Australia's series.

Sean Abbott will replace the left-arm pacer in the Aussie squad for their series against England and Scotland. Abbott was due to be part of the ODI squad for the five matches against the Three Lions.

Spencer displayed a stupendous performance with Oval Invincibles against Northern Superchargers with 1 for 10 from his 20 deliveries. The Aussie pacer picked up two wickets after playing six matches in The Hundred.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc has been rested from the T20Is against Scotland and England, however, he will take part in the ODIs.

Pat Cummins will miss both the T20I and ODI series and Josh Hazlewood has been named to replace him.

Abbott has appeared in 15 T20Is. Currently, he is the leading wicket-taker in BBL history with 165 dismissals. He also featured in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix, where he has taken nine wickets in seven matches.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Australia's selectors already have an eye on the next T20 World Cup which will be held in the next 18 months. Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis are the leading pacers in the squad for the Aussies.

Spencer will now look forward to recovering in time for Australia's domestic season, where he plays for South Australia. Australia will take on Pakistan in a three-match T20I series after the end of the UK tour.

Australia's T20I squad vs Scotland and England: Mitchell Marsh , Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis , Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.