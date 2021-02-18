Australia pacers Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile attract big bids in IPL 2021 auction

Australia players continued to be in high demand in the IPL 2021 auction. Fast bowler Jhye Richardson and seam bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile were the next to attract big bids in the Indian Premier League auction after Glenn Maxwell started the trend in Chennai on Thursday.

Jhye Richardson was the third most expensive pick of IPL 2021 auction. He went to Punjab Kings for a staggering 14 crore from a base price of 1.5 crore.

IPL Auction 2021 live updates

The right-arm pacer had made a name for himself by dismissing India captain Virat Kohli thrice in ODIs. He missed the 2019 ODI World Cup due to an injury but now he has regained his fitness and had a fantastic BBL this season.

Richardson is expected to play a key role in the new ball attack for Punjab. Along with Mohammed Shami, he can give a hard time to the top-order of any batting line up.

Also Read | Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL 2021 auction

An IPL veteran of sorts, Nathan Coulter-Nile, on the other hand, went back to Mumbai Indians but at a much cheaper price. Coulter-Nile who was picked up MI in the last auction for 8 crore was bought back the Rohit Sharma-led franchise for 5 crore.

Coulter-Nile was released by MI after an average season in 2020 in UAE. He was brought back to MI set up which is the home for some of the most lethal fast bowlers of the world.

New Zealand tearaway quick Adam Milne was another big bur for MI in this auction. He was bought for 3.2 crore.

Mumbai now have a pace battery comprising Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Milne.