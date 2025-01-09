Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australia recall McSweeney for Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly set for debut

AFP |
Jan 09, 2025 07:57 AM IST

Australia recall McSweeney for Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly set for debut

Australia recalled opener Nathan McSweeney and called up all-rounder Cooper Connolly on Thursday for the first time in a spin-heavy Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, with Steve Smith captain.

Australia recall McSweeney for Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly set for debut
Australia recall McSweeney for Sri Lanka Tests, Connolly set for debut

Regular skipper Pat Cummins stays home for the birth of his second child while fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is rested after picking up a calf injury.

There is no place for the dropped Mitch Marsh in the 16-man squad.

McSweeney was axed after just three matches for the fourth India Test after failing to justify his inclusion at the top of the order and replaced by fearless 19-year-old Sam Konstas.

Both are included in the squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle beginning on January 29.

Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy join Test regular Nathan Lyon as specialist spinners.

Connolly, 21, is in line to make his Test debut, with selectors prizing his ability to bowl left-arm offspin, an asset on Sri Lanka's turning pitches.

"Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions players may be presented with," selector George Bailey said.

"This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets we may encounter in each match."

After an impressive debut in the final Test against India in Sydney, all-rounder Beau Webster retains his place over the out-of-favour Marsh, as selectors looked to inject some youth into the touring party.

"We are excited about the opportunity ahead for the squad members who are at the start of their Test careers to continue to grow their games in subcontinent conditions, where we have a number of important tours in coming years," Bailey said.

Australia beat India 3-1 in the recently concluded home series.

Australia squad: Steve Smith , Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

stf/pst/cwl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On