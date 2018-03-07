Australia’s Ed Cowan announces retirement from professional cricket

Australia’s left-handed opening batsman Ed Cowan on Wednesday announced retirement from professional cricket, having played his last Test during the 2013 Ashes in England.

Cowan made his debut against India during the 2011-12 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, and went on to play an overall 18 Tests for Australia. Cowan scored 1,001 runs in his 18 Tests at 31.28, with six half-centuries and a century.

Cowan’s only century came against Australia in Brisbane against South Africa in 2012, when he scored 136 in a drawn game.

He was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, “It’s been a wonderful journey and I’m grateful for all those who contributed along the way. I’ll always cherish the great memories and friendships that the game has afforded me. I feel incredibly lucky to have played around the world with so many great people over such a long period of time.”

Overall, the 35-year-old played 143 First-Class matches, scoring 10,097 runs at 41.89 with 25 centuries and 48 fifties. He also played in 98 List A games and 16 T20s.

“Ed has made a great contribution to Australian cricket over the course of his career, at an international and domestic level, and we congratulate him on his achievements. Best remembered as a patient and considered opening batsman, the numbers accumulated by Ed during his career reveal the rewards of his perseverance and underscore the reason he is held in high regard by those who he has played with and against,” said Cricket Australia (CA) CEO James Sutherland in a release.

Cowan played for Australian side Tasmania before moving on to New South Wales. He also played County cricket for Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire.