Australia sink to new ODI low with 5th straight series loss to South Africa; Lungi Ngidi joins Ambrose in...: All stats

South Africa continues to have the wood over Australia in ODIs. Lungi Ngidi returned with five wickets as the hosts fell 84 runs short of the 278-run target in the second ODI to lose the contest comprehensively. As a result of this win, South Africa gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, the Proteas posted 277 runs on the board owing to Matthew Breetzke's 88-run knock of 78 balls. Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with a 74-run knock as the Proteas set a difficult target in front of the hosts in Cairns. South Africa defeated Australia by 84 runs in the second ODI(AFP)

No Australian batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul, barring Josh Inglis. The right-hander scored 87 runs, and his innings kept the hosts in the game. However, his dismissal paved the way for an easy Proteas win. Australia got bundled out for 193 inside 38 overs.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger and Senuran Muthusamy returned with two wickets each. As a result of this win, the Proteas registered their fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series win over Australia.

South Africa have won eight of their last 10 bilateral ODI series against Australia. They have won 17 of the last 21 completed head-to-head ODIs.

On the other hand, Australia's woes continue in the 50-over format as they have won just once in their last eight completed ODIs. The side have now faced defeat in their last three consecutive bilateral ODI series. This has happened for the first time in six years.

Australia lost to Sri Lanka 2-0 in February, just before the Champions Trophy, and before this, the side faced a 1-2 defeat against Pakistan in November 2024.

In the last four completed ODIs, Australia also failed to go past the 200-run mark. Lungi Ngidi scalped his second fifer against Australia in ODIs. He is now at the fourth spot in the list of most ODI fifers against Australia, behind Curtly Ambrose, Shane Bond and Trent Boult.

‘Great feeling’

After the win, South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram said that it is a great feeling to win against a strong Australian lineup and register a series win Down Under.

“It's a great feeling, of course. Never an easy feat coming to Australia and wrapping up the series with a game to go. The boys are pretty chuffed in the changeroom. Incredibly happy for Lungs, for the way he pulled it off,” said Markram.

“There was pace and bounce, and the two quicks bowled really with the new ball. There's heaps of room for improvement in all facets. Another opportunity on Sunday to do things better, and hopefully the result goes our way,” he added.