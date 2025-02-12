Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann reported for suspect bowling action, forced to undergo biomechanical testing

Australian cricketer Matthew Kuhnemann will be forced to undergo biomechanical testing on his bowling action after the left-arm spinner was reported by umpires during the recent Test series win in Sri Lanka. Matthew Kuhnemann bowls against Sri Lanka(AFP)

Australian media reported Wednesday that Kuhnemann has been referred to the International Cricket Council and faces a ban if his bowling action is deemed to be beyond the the limit for the degree of arm flexion permitted.

"The Australian team was notified of the match officials' referral following the second test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter," Cricket Australia said.

The sport's Australian governing body said Kuhnemann had played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five test matches, and had never previously had his bowling action questioned.

The 28-year-old Kuhnemann took 16 wickets in the two-match series at an average of 17.18. He has taken 25 wickets in his five test match appearances.

Kuhnemann is expected to undergo biometric testing in Brisbane, Australia, later this month and the results will be forwarded to the ICC for analysis. If he fails the testing, Kuhnemann will be suspended while undergoing remedial work on his bowling technique.