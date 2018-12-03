Australia teen sensation smashes six sixes in an over in classy double ton - Watch

Oliver Davies, a Sydney teenager smashed six sixes in an over as he blitzed his way to a sublime double century in an Under-19 National Championships match in Adelaide.

Playing for NSW Metro, Davies smashed 17 sixes in his innings against Northern Territory at Glandore Oval on Monday as he finished on 2017 coming off just 115 balls.

After scoring his first 100 off 74 balls, he brought up his second 100 in just 39 balls. The blitz included six sixes in an over off spinner jack James in the 40th over. all six hits were slammed over midwicket. This is the most runs conceded in an over in these championships.

“After the first two sixes I had it in the back of my head I wanted to give it a crack and it paid off at the end,” said Davies after achieving the mark.

“I was trying to target (the area) from forward square to cow corner and I was just getting down on the back leg, almost before it was even bowled, and trying to slog sweep them over mid-wicket.”

Thanks to his innings, NSW metro went on to win the match by 168 runs. Davies got himself among the wickets as well picking up one.

The most sixes hit in an over is 16 with Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle all doing the same, while Sir Garfield Sobers, Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs have hit bowlers for six sixes in an over.

