Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Four. Bangladesh at 43/0 after 7.5 overs

Venue : Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Australia squad -
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Marcus ...Read More Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Bangladesh squad -
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
- Nov 11, 2023 11:08 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Litton Das smashed a Four on Sean Abbott bowling . Bangladesh at 43/0 after 7.5 overs
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Eligently put away for yet another boundary. The lack of movement from the Aussie bowlers is what these two openers are capitalizing on. On a length outside off, Litton Das drives this in between the point and cover-point fielder for a boundary.Nov 11, 2023 11:06 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Litton Das smashed a Four on Sean Abbott bowling . Bangladesh at 39/0 after 7.2 overs
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Back of a length outside off, Litton Das holds his ground as he stands tall and punches this through the gap towards the left of the cover fielder for yet another boundary.Nov 11, 2023 11:03 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 35/0 after 7 overs
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 20 (24)
Litton Das 8 (18)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/13 (4)Nov 11, 2023 11:03 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . Bangladesh at 35/0 after 6.5 overs
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! The youngster is buzzing a the moment. On a length outside off, Tanzid Hasan advances down the track and lofts this over the mid off fielder for yet another boundary.Nov 11, 2023 10:59 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 29/0 after 6 overs
Bangladesh
Litton Das 8 (18)
Tanzid Hasan 14 (18)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/22 (3)Nov 11, 2023 10:58 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . Bangladesh at 28/0 after 5.4 overs
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! On a length around off, Tanzid Hasan strides forward and nails the on-drive to perfection for a gorgeous-looking boundary straight down the ground. Confidence booster for the youngster.Nov 11, 2023 10:56 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tanzid Hasan smashed a Four on Pat Cummins bowling . Bangladesh at 24/0 after 5.1 overs
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! That's a wonderful stroke for four. On a length outside off, Tanzid Hasan shimmies down the track and smashes this through cover for a boundary.Nov 11, 2023 10:55 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 20/0 after 5 overs
Bangladesh
Litton Das 8 (17)
Tanzid Hasan 5 (13)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/7 (3)Nov 11, 2023 10:54 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Litton Das smashed a Four on Josh Hazlewood bowling . Bangladesh at 20/0 after 4.4 overs
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Finally, he gets off the hook with the first boundary off the game.Nov 11, 2023 10:51 AM ISTAustralia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 16/0 after 4 overs
Bangladesh
Litton Das 4 (11)
Tanzid Hasan 5 (13)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/13 (2)Nov 11, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 10/0 after 2 overs
Bangladesh
Litton Das 1 (2)
Tanzid Hasan 3 (10)
Australia
Pat Cummins 0/10 (1)Nov 11, 2023 10:35 AM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh at 0/0 after 1 overs
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan 0 (6)
Litton Das 0 (0)
Australia
Josh Hazlewood 0/0 (1)Nov 11, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to fieldNov 11, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (In for Glenn Maxwell), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott (In for Mitchell Starc), Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.Nov 11, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Steven Smith is all-set to be back in the Playing XI for Australia after missing out in the previous game due to a case of Vertigo. In all likeliness, Glenn Maxwell will be the one who is rested and Sean Abbott might also get a game in in place of Mitchell Starc or even Josh Hazlewood.Nov 11, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan (In for Tanzim Hasan Sakib), Nasum Ahmed (In for Shakib Al Hasan), Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman (In for Shoriful Islam).Nov 11, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 43 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023
Australia vs Bangladesh Match Details
Australia vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match 43 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 between Australia and Bangladesh to be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.
