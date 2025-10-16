Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where to watch AUS W vs BAN W live on TV, online

Defending champions Australia will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing Women's World Cup when they take on Bangladesh in the fifth match of the tournament in Visakhapatnam. While rain has been the only factor that troubled Australia, as they were forced to split points with Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, with the match getting abandoned, the Alyssa Healy-led side hasn't been quite flawless in their three wins, especially in their batting. In the matches against New Zealand and Pakistan, they suffered a horror collapse, but their batting depth rescued them. A similar thing happened against India as well, where it was Healy who rose to the occasion with a sensational 142. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025(PTI )

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have managed just one win in the tournament, which came in their opener against Pakistan, followed by losses against England, New Zealand and South Africa. Adding to their woes, they have never won against Australia in an ODI encounter, losing in all four previous encounters, including one in World Cups.

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham.

Bangladesh Women Squad: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between Australia and Bangladesh:

When will the Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, October 16 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

