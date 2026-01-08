Australia vs England Highlights 5th Test: AUS outclass Ben Stokes and co again, clinch Ashes 4-1

Jan 08, 2026 9:29:29 AM IST

Australia vs England Live 5th Test: Steve Smith praised his team’s performance in the final Test, celebrating a well-earned victory and the importance of every match in the World Test Championship. He highlighted the players’ ability to step up in different situations, reflected on the team’s experience over the past years, and acknowledged the contributions of retiring teammates, calling them outstanding both on and off the field.

“It was nice to finish on a high note and we know the importance of every Test match in terms of WTC. It was a good game of Test cricket and it was a well-earned victory. The guys stood up in different scenarios and everyone did their job, we are proud of that. We have an experienced sides, we have played good cricket in the last 4-5 years, we have been a part of two WTC finals, it's a great team to be part of. We know how to play on these surfaces. He has had a wonderful career. He played his first Test match here before 15 years, he has been great as a player and as a human being as well,” Smith said.