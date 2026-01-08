Australia vs England Highlights 5th Test: AUS outclass Ben Stokes and co again, clinch Ashes 4-1
Australia vs England Highlights 5th Test: Cameron Green and Alex Carey took Australia over the line with a five-wicket win at the SCG as they clinched the Ashes 4-1.
Australia vs England Highlights 5th Test: Cameron Green and Alex Carey guided Australia to a five-wicket victory at the SCG, sealing a 4-1 Ashes series win. Alex Carey ended unbeaten on 16 and Cameron Green on 22, allowing 39-year-old Usman Khawaja to retire from Test cricket with a win. Australia secured the Ashes by taking the first three Tests, while England managed a consolation victory in the fourth Test at Melbourne to avoid a series whitewash....Read More
Earlier, England resumed Day 5 at 302-8, leading by 119 runs, and were bowled out for 342, setting Australia a target of 160 with just over two sessions remaining at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Mitchell Starc wrapped up the England innings, dismissing Jacob Bethell for a brilliant 154 and Tongue for six, finishing the series with 31 wickets at an average of 19.9. Australia’s second innings began aggressively, scoring 10 runs in the opening over, highlighted by Head, who struck two boundaries. Head has already scored three centuries in the series, continuing his impressive run and giving Australia a strong start in their chase.
Australia vs England Live 5th Test: Everyone did their job - Smith
Australia vs England Live 5th Test: Steve Smith praised his team’s performance in the final Test, celebrating a well-earned victory and the importance of every match in the World Test Championship. He highlighted the players’ ability to step up in different situations, reflected on the team’s experience over the past years, and acknowledged the contributions of retiring teammates, calling them outstanding both on and off the field.
“It was nice to finish on a high note and we know the importance of every Test match in terms of WTC. It was a good game of Test cricket and it was a well-earned victory. The guys stood up in different scenarios and everyone did their job, we are proud of that. We have an experienced sides, we have played good cricket in the last 4-5 years, we have been a part of two WTC finals, it's a great team to be part of. We know how to play on these surfaces. He has had a wonderful career. He played his first Test match here before 15 years, he has been great as a player and as a human being as well,” Smith said.
Australia vs England Live 5th Test: Australia play incredible cricket - Stokes!
Australia vs England Live 5th Test: Ben Stokes spoke about England’s effort in the final Test, noting the drama of a fifth-day contest and the challenge of facing a strong Australian side. He admitted that England could have played better, praised Australia’s quality, and highlighted the time they now have to regroup and correct mistakes before their next series.
“It was a great game to get involved in, Test matches which go to the fifth day always add up drama. If we had got around 200 on the board, it would have been a different story. Australia is a great team, they play incredible cricket, they have some outstanding bowlers so we have to give them a lot of credit. We could have played much better than what we did. We have a long time before we play our next series so we have a lot of time to reflect back so hopefully we can put the wrongs to right,” Stokes said.
Australia vs England Live 5th Test: Mitchell Starc opens up on long Ashes series!
Australia vs England Live 5th Test: Mitchell Starc reflected on the demands of the long Ashes series, noting the physical toll but also the rewards of being part of a strong team. Despite feeling some fatigue alongside fellow pacer Scott Boland, he described the experience as both productive and enjoyable, highlighting the camaraderie and success of the campaign.
“It feels like it's going okay, the body is holding together. It has been a great group to be part of. Little bit of tired, Scotty and I on the tough side of things. It has been a long series but has been very fruitful and enjoyable to be part of,” he added
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Head reflects on SCG century!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Travis Head reflected on his standout performance in the final Test, highlighting both the challenge of batting at the venue and the satisfaction of contributing to Australia’s victory. He also expressed pride in ending the series with a century, marking a personal milestone in a memorable Ashes campaign.
“It's always tough to bat here but it's nice to contribute and help my side win. From a personal perspective, it was nice to finish with a century in the final Test of the series,” Head said after becoming the Player of the Match.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Head Player of the Match; Starc bags Player of the Series!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Travis Head was named Player of the Match for his commanding 163 in the first innings, while Mitchell Starc claimed Player of the Series honours, finishing with 31 wickets and 156 runs to cap off a memorable Ashes campaign.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: The winning moment!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Alex Carey held his nerves and played the ball in the gap to seal the Ashes for Australia with a boundary here.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Carey, Gren take Australia over the line!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 16, while Cameron Green finished not out on 22, helping 39-year-old Usman Khawaja bid farewell to Test cricket with a victory. Australia retained the Ashes after dominating the first three matches, though England fought back to claim the fourth Test in Melbourne, preventing a clean sweep.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Thanks Usman Khawaja!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Usman Khawaja may not have scored big in his final Test, but finishing on the winning side was what mattered most to him.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Usman Khawaja bids adieu with a win!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: "I just wanted to finish with a win. It was a very tough, the whole Test was very hard to control my emotion. I found it hard to get the rhythm in the first innings and today also. I am glad we got over the line," Usman Khawaja said after his final Test.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Done and Dusted! Australia win Ashes 4-1!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Done and Dusted! Alex Carey hits a boundary to seal a 4-1 series win for Australia, Absolutely dominant performance from Australia throughout the series. They outclass England's Bazball quite comfortably here. A five-wicket win here at SCG to end the Ashes on high.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Green takes charge!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Cameron Green with another boundary, upper cut and the ball raced away for a boundary. Australia are just three runs away from win.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Green smashes four!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Cameron Green smashes a much-needed pressure-releasing boundary to reduce the target to a single digit here. Australia are now on course for a 4-1 series win here.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Make that 16
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: This should be a canter for Australia from this stage. Then again, you never know. Too many mix-ups between Green and Carey
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Australia on course
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: The mini-collapse had Australia worrying a tad but Cameron Green and Alex Carey have steadied the ship. Just 20 more needed with 5 wickets left
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: England make Aussies nervous
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Three wickets in quick succession - 32 deliveries - and England sense an opening here.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Khawaja makes his final walk
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Usman Khawaja in his final Test innings, failed to score big and was dismissed for just 2 by Josh Tongue. The England players offer him a guard of honour.
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Green, Carey in middle!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Cameron Green and Alex Carey are in the middle as Australia need less than 20 runs here, but it still looks tricky with plenty on offer from the surface. AUS 147/5 in 30 overs
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Australia in tricky place!
Australia vs England Live Score 5th Test: Australia have lost half their side in the tricky run chase as England are in no mood to back down from the challenge.
