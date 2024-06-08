Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Arch-rivals lock horns in battle of supremacy

Australia vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 AUS vs ENG: The two cricketing powerhouses - Australia and England will collide against each other in the group stage match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Defending champions England looked off-colours in their opening match against Scotland as the bowling unit failed to put up collective efforts in the rain-affected match. Scotland scored 90 runs in 10 overs but the match was abandoned due to persistent rain. They will be playing at the same venue - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados but against a familiar opponent Australia who started off with a win over Uganda....Read More

England have faced the Aussies thrice in the T20 World Cups and stamped authority over them twice, while the Aussies emerged victorious once. In the 2022 showpiece event, the two rivals were scheduled to face each other, but the match couldn't happen due to rain.

England batting trio Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Will Jacks have been in terrific form in the recent times. The trio had a decent show in IPL 2024 and also looked in decent touch against Pakistan. Buttler scored 408 runs in 11 innings with three fifties in SA20 this year and 359 runs in 11 games in IPL, with two centuries. Salt is another in-form batter, having set the T20 cricket on fire ever since he smashed two back-to-back centuries against West Indies. He followed this by scoring 435 runs in 12 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, with four half-centuries.

Meanwhile, 'Player of the Tournament' of last edition of T20 WC Sam Curran's form has become a big concern for the defending champions. He has been not at his best for the past few months with both bat and the ball.

Fitness of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who suffered from cramps in the previous match against Oman. Though Mitchell Marsh, the skipper, has confirmed his availability, Australia would want their best bowler to deliver all four overs pain-free and pick up wickets.

Australia also made a bold decision to drop Pat Cummins to accommodate Nathan Ellis in the playing XI against Oman and he did well in their tournament opener.

Squads:

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.