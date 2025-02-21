Australia vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV and online

Jos Buttler-led England will begin their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Saturday against Australia. England and Australia are placed in Group B alongside South Africa and Afghanistan. England are entering the eight-team tournament on the back of a 0-3 loss against India. Australia will take on England in the Champions Trophy on Saturday. (Action Images via Reuters)

On the other hand, Australia recently lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Australia are without Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in the tournament.

Steve Smith will lead Australia as they look to win their third Champions Trophy title.

England have already named their XI for their opening match against Australia. Jamie Smith will don the gloves as the wicketkeeper, while Jofra Archer returns to form the pace attack alongside Brydon Carse and Mark Wood.

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Here are all the live streaming details for Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025

When will the Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Saturday, February 22. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be Broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 be available?

Australia vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.