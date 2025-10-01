Australia vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ live on TV and online

Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand will take on Australia in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday at the Bay Oval. The contest will give both sides a chance to fine-tune their skills ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka early next year. Australia are one of the favourites for the tournament and the side are in red hot form heading into the series against New Zealand, having won back-to-back T20I series against the West Indies and South Africa. Australia will take on New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday. (AFP)

However, on the eve of the first T20I, Australia received a body blow as Glenn Maxwell suffered a fractured arm after being hit by Mitchell Owen's powerful strike during training.

New Zealand are also in some good form, having won nine out of their 11 T20Is in 2025. However, there are key absentees from both teams. New Zealand are missing Mitchell Santner, William O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson due to injuries while Kane Williamson is unavailable.

This is also Australia's first T20I series after the retirement of Mitchell Starc. However, it wouldn't be a big miss considering he hadn't played any T20I for the side since the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Alex Carey(w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the first T20I between New Zealand and Australia

When will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Wednesday, October 1. The contest will begin at 11:45 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia take place?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia?

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and Australia will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.