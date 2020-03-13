e-paper
Australia vs New Zealand live score 1st ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia vs New Zealand live cricket score, 1st ODI: Follow live updates of the AUS vs NZ first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday

Mar 13, 2020 09:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs New Zealand live score, 1st ODI: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The AUS vs NZ ODI series will be plated within closed doors due to global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. “It’s an unusual feeling, to be playing in front of no one,” said Australia captain Finch.

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI live score:

 

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

