Australia vs New Zealand live score 1st ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:04 IST

Australia vs New Zealand live score, 1st ODI: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The AUS vs NZ ODI series will be plated within closed doors due to global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. “It’s an unusual feeling, to be playing in front of no one,” said Australia captain Finch.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult