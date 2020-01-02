e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 3rd Test Day 1 at Sydney

Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 3rd Test Day 1 at Sydney

Australia vs New Zealand: Follow live score and updates from Day 1 of the third Test encounter between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney.

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 3rd Test Day 1 at Sydney
Australia vs New Zealand live score and updates 3rd Test Day 1 at Sydney (Twitter)
         

Live Updates:  Australia face New Zealand in the third Test encounter in Sydney with the hosts leading 2-0 in the three-match series. Australia kept New Zealand guessing on Thursday as they weighed up using a five-pronged bowling attack in the final Test. New Zealand sweated on the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson after he and Henry Nicholls missed a second day of training ahead of the final Test against Australia.

tags
top news
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news