Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 in Adelaide: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:48 IST

Toss update: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 courtesy of their convincing innings victory in the opening Test. The visitors will be looking to end their tour on a high with a good performance in their final match Down Under.

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali(c), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas