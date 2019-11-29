e-paper
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 in Adelaide: Live cricket score and updates

Aus vs Pak: Catch all the action of opening day of Day-Night Test between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide through our live blog.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1 in Adelaide: Live cricket score and updates
         

Toss update: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. The hosts lead the two-match series 1-0 courtesy of their convincing innings victory in the opening Test. The visitors will be looking to end their tour on a high with a good performance in their final match Down Under.

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali(c), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas

