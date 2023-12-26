Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Pakistan remove Australia openers after positive start

Australia vs Pakistan, Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Opener David Warner was out for 38 on the stroke of lunch as Australia battled to 90-1 on day one of the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne on Tuesday. At the break, Usman Khawaja was unbeaten on 36 after spinner Agha Salman got the breakthrough, with Babar Azam holding a catch at slip to dismiss Warner for 38. Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score(AFP)

The hosts are looking to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth, and made a solid start.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl with the pitch appearing to suit the seamers on an overcast day after heavy rain. Spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, they found plenty of movement, but failed to take their chances with Warner dropped on two by Abdullah Shafique, who put down a regulation catch at second slip.

Warner, who made 164 in the first innings at Perth in his farewell Test series, was also fortunate to get away with an edge that sailed over the slips for a boundary on 17.

While Australia stuck with the same XI as the first Test, Pakistan made three changes with Mohammad Rizwan keeping wickets instead of Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali both getting the nod.

They came in for the injured Khurram Shahzad and Faheem Ashraf who was axed, meaning an all pace attack with no specialist spinner.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal