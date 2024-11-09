Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs PAK match live on TV and online

Australia and Pakistan have everything to play for when they take the field in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Australia have rested their key players for the series decider in order to keep them fresh for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Hazlewood will not be available for the hosts in the third and final ODI. Australia's Glenn Maxwell (R) congratulates Pakistan's Babar Azam. (Photo by Brenton EDWARDS / AFP) (AFP)

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will be leading Australia as regular skipper Pat Cummins has been rested. Inglis will also lead Australia in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Pakistan have shown exceptional fight in the series against Australia. The likes of Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub have found their mojo, and this is the main reason, why the visitors were able to level the three-match series on Friday.

Now both teams have everything to play for in the series decider.

Squads for the third and final ODI:

Australia: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (c), Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan.

Head-to-head record between Australia and Pakistan:

Total Matches: 110

Australia Won: 71

Pakistan Won: 35

Tied: 1

No result: 3