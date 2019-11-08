e-paper
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in Perth, Highlights: As it happened

Aus vs Pak: Catch all the highlights of third T20I between Australia and Pakistan in Perth though our commentary.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in Perth, Highlights: As it happened
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I in Perth, Highlights: As it happened(Cricket Australia Twitter/ AFP)
         

As it happened: Australia routed Pakistan by 10 wickets with 49 balls to spare to win the third Twenty20 international in Perth on Friday and clinch the series 2-0. After restricting the visitors to 106 for eight, explosive openers Aaron Finch (52) and David Warner (48) put Pakistan to the sword without loss. Australia won the second match in Canberra by seven wickets with the first game in Sydney abandoned due to rain.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa

