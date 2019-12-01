e-paper
David Warner’s ‘helmet gesture’ after historic triple ton triggers fight among kids - Watch

Warner registered his maiden triple hundred on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan. The left-handed batsman remained unbeaten on 335, after skipper Tim Paine called off the innings for 598/3.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's David Warner celebrates his 300 during.
Australia's David Warner celebrates his 300 during.(AP)
         

After registering a historic triple hundred on Saturday, Australia opening batsman David Warner presented his young fans with a gift of a lifetime - his helmet and his gloves. But the prized trophies immediately triggered a fight among kids as they were caught on camera trying to grab the gloves and helmet. As per the footage, a young girl managed to keep the gloves on herself, while a young boy was seen getting upset, after comparatively older boys got hold of the helmet.

 

Soon after, Fox Cricket interviewed the older boy with the helmet, which triggered a furore on Twitter, with many labelling him as a “bully” for “snatching the helmet from a younger kid.

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to a recent report on Australian website Wide World of Sports, the young boy and his family has decided to donate the helmet to the SACA museum, which is set to open next year. The report further claims that privately, Fox Sports, who interviewed the boy, broadcasters Seven and Cricket Australia, viewed the available footage from all angles and opined that the helmet has landed to the intended target.

Also read: After historic triple ton, David Warner recalls priceless tip offered by Virender Sehwag

The report further states that Australia coach Justin Langer invited the young boy who “was presented as the aggrieved” to meet with the team members on the ground, and also presented him with a signed bat.

Warner registered his maiden triple hundred on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan. The left-handed batsman remained unbeaten on 335, after skipper Tim Paine called off the innings for 598/3. Doing so, Warner surpassed Don Bradman’s record to become the highest scoring Australian in Test cricket.

