cricket

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 16:36 IST

After registering a historic triple hundred on Saturday, Australia opening batsman David Warner presented his young fans with a gift of a lifetime - his helmet and his gloves. But the prized trophies immediately triggered a fight among kids as they were caught on camera trying to grab the gloves and helmet. As per the footage, a young girl managed to keep the gloves on herself, while a young boy was seen getting upset, after comparatively older boys got hold of the helmet.

Reckon the poor little guy in the blue CA hoodie might have been Warner’s intended recipient of the helmet?

And well done the girl not letting that boy in the striped shirt swipe the gloves from her! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/C1aIzGr3BY — Daniel Davini (@davvers605) November 30, 2019

Soon after, Fox Cricket interviewed the older boy with the helmet, which triggered a furore on Twitter, with many labelling him as a “bully” for “snatching the helmet from a younger kid.

Felt sorry for this kid. Warner clearly gave him - and him alone- his helmet. Then... 1/3 pic.twitter.com/32Kwz45wPM — Neil Breen (@breenie9) November 30, 2019

Hang on



That big kid stole that helmet from the little kid. Warner handed it straight to him @Foxtel #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gtNmpIIIqI — 3GCT (@BarrysChins) November 30, 2019

They’re interviewing some kid who absolutely pinched Warner’s helmet from another smaller kid like he received it from Warner this is bullshit that kids a fucken thief #AUSvPAK — i’m poster syndrome (@macaulaybalkan) November 30, 2019

@FoxCricket Is that the 7yo Archie Schiller who Co-Captained the Australian Test team with Tim Paine for the Boxing Day Test v India last year via Make A Wish. Now he has David Warner’s helmet. Well done 👍 #AUSvPAK — TwoCrowsFooty (@TwoCrowsPodcast) November 30, 2019

Man anyone else feel really sorry for the little kid who was clearly handed Warner's helmet and footage later is of some bigger kids in fucking Ralph Lauren gear with the helmet?



Shit is super sad man 😴

#ausvpak — inBReid (@Reid_Ddos) November 30, 2019

the parents of those bigger kids need to make sure Warner's helmet goes to the boy it was intended for #AUSvPAK — Alliance of Non-Victorian AFL Club Supporters (@anvacms) November 30, 2019

According to a recent report on Australian website Wide World of Sports, the young boy and his family has decided to donate the helmet to the SACA museum, which is set to open next year. The report further claims that privately, Fox Sports, who interviewed the boy, broadcasters Seven and Cricket Australia, viewed the available footage from all angles and opined that the helmet has landed to the intended target.

The report further states that Australia coach Justin Langer invited the young boy who “was presented as the aggrieved” to meet with the team members on the ground, and also presented him with a signed bat.

Warner registered his maiden triple hundred on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan. The left-handed batsman remained unbeaten on 335, after skipper Tim Paine called off the innings for 598/3. Doing so, Warner surpassed Don Bradman’s record to become the highest scoring Australian in Test cricket.