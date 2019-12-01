After historic triple ton, David Warner recalls priceless tip offered by Virender Sehwag

cricket

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 15:46 IST

In many ways, Virender Sehwag gave opening the batting on Test cricket a new dimension. He had a template and he stuck to it, he went after the bowlers, took advantage of the attacking field options and got his innings off to a flier. He then settled down and then went to peel off big scores. Hence, it was not surprising when David Warner spoke about the Indian opener after his record-breaking innings in Adelaide.

Warner played with Sehwag when he started off in international cricket and the left-hander spoke about the tips which were passed on to him by the Indian opener.

“When I met Virender Sehwag while playing for Delhi in the IPL, he sat down to me and said I will be a better Test player than a Twenty 20 player. I said ‘you’re out of your mind, I’ve not played many first-class games’,” Warner said after his innings.

“He always said ‘they will have slips and gully, covers open, mid-wicket stay there. mid-off and mid-on will be up, you can get off to a flier and sit there all day and you’ll be picking them all off,” he further added.

“That’s always stuck in my mind, it sounded very easy when we were discussing then,” Warner said.

The left-hander was skating on thin ice after a disastrous Ashes campaign - he could score on 95 runs across the 5 Tests and hence, there were question marks over his position. He has reponded with aplomb in the ongoing series and has put the Pakistan attack to the sword.

“Never, never (thought of quitting Test after Ashes). At the end of the day, you’re going to have people who are going to doubt you. Through that whole campaign (Ashes), I always said I wasn’t out of form, I was out of runs,” Warner said.

“This is not something from hindsight, if I had my time again, I wouldn’t have not changed my guard, not listened to some external noises, backed myself more. I am capable of that. I have had to regroup coming back from England. I probably faced 3.500 or 4,000 balls at the nets leading into Brisbane. Obviously here as well.”