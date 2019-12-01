IPL auctions: Most expensive picks each season and how they performed

cricket

IPL auctions are all about big bucks, hot bids and plenty of action. All the auctions over the years have been action-packed and players have walked away with millions in their pocket. While few of these hot picks have turned out to be great buys, the others were not as successful. Here in this article, we take a look how the biggest buys performed each year.

2008: MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - Rs 9.5 crore

He was the hottest pick in the first season of the IPL and it has been a superb acquisition.

Here is how he performed - in 16 matches he scored 414 runs at an average of 41.40. He led CSK to the final where they lost to Rajasthan Royals.

2009: Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff - Rs 9.8 crore

Andrew Flintoff was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings while Kevin Pietersen was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 3 matches Flintoff was able to score only 62 runs. Also, with the ball, he was only able to pick up 2 wickets. Injury cut short his season only after these three matches.

Kevin Pietersen, on the other hand, scored 93 runs in 6 matches for RCB. His captaincy too was not very inspiring and he was eventually replaced by Anil Kumble.

2010: Kieron Pollard - Mumbai Indians, Rs 3.5 crore

The West Indian was the hottest pick that year and he was snapped up by Mumbai Indians through a secret deal breaker. He had an impact on the season as well and was one of the main reasons behind Mumbai Indians’ march into the finals.

In 14 matches, Pollard scored 273 runs with a strike rate of 185.71. With the ball, he picked up 15 wickets and gave away runs with an economy rate of 7.40.

2011: Gautam Gambhir - Kolkata Knight Riders, Rs 11.04 crore

Gautam Gambhir was snapped up Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011 at a whopping Rs 11.04 crore and he was also made the captain of the side.

In 15 matches that season, the left-hander scored 378 runs at an average of 34.36 and with a strike rate of 119.24.

2012: Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings, Rs 12 crore

The all-rounder was picked up Chennai Super Kings in 2012 for a whopping Rs 12 crore and has been an integral member of the side.

In 19 matches, he scored 191 runs at an average of 15.91 and with a strike rate of 126.49.

With the ball, he picked up 12 wickets and gave away runs at an economy rate of 7.80.

2013: Glenn Maxwell - Mumbai Indians, Rs 5.3 crore

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Glenn Maxwell in 2013, but surprisingly, he did not many opportunities to showcase his credentials.

He played only 3 matches and managed to score 36 runs and was not able to pick any wickets.

2014: Yuvraj Singh - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rs 14 crore

There was a heated bidding session for the left-hander between Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the southpaw was eventually picked up RCB for Rs 14 crore.

The left-hander had one of the better IPL seasons - he scored 376 runs and hit a record-breaking 28 sixes, but RCB could not be inspired and they finished seventh on the points table.

2015: Yuvraj Singh, Delhi Daredevils, Rs 16 crore

Delhi Daredevils acquired the services of Yuvraj Singh for a whopping 16 crore back in 2015. However, this did not help them turn their fortunes around as the left-hander could only manage 248 runs in 14 matches and Delhi finished seventh on the points table.

2016: Shane Watson, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rs 9.5 crore

The Australian all-rounder was bought by RCB for INR 9.5 crores in order to bring balance into their squad but turned out be a disappointing signing instead.

In 16 matches, he could only 179 runs and picked up 20 wickets.

2017: Ben Stokes, Rising Pune Supergiant, Rs 14.5 crore

After an intense bidding session, The Rising Pune Supergiant got him for Rs 14.5 crore. This was a superb buy as the Stokes scored 316 runs from 12 matches and hammered 15 sixes. He also picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches and took home the award of the most valuable player.

2018: Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals, Rs 12.5 crore

After Rising Pune Supergiant became defunct, Ben Stokes was available and Rajasthan Royals splurged Rs 12.5 crore on him. However, this season was not as prolific for him as he could manage only 196 runs in 13 matches with an average of 121.73. Also, he could pick up 8 wickets in these matches.

2019: Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy, Rs 8.4 crore

Rajasthan Royals picked up Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 8.4 crores while Varun Chakravarthy was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab.

Here’s how they performed:

In 11 matches, Unadkat picked up 10 wickets and gave away runs at an expensive economy rate of 10.66.

On the other hand, Varun Chakravarthy played only a solitary game for Kings XI Punjab and gave away 35 runs in 3 overs and picked up 1 wicket.