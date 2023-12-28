close_game
News / Cricket / Australia vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: AUS vs PAK Updates from Melbourne

Australia vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: AUS vs PAK Updates from Melbourne

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 28, 2023 07:38 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Get latest updates from Day 3 of the AUS vs PAK Test at the MCG.

Australia vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: On the third day of the second Test in Melbourne, Pat Cummins claimed five wickets as Pakistan were dismissed for 264, trailing Australia by 54 runs. The visitors, resuming their first innings at 194-6, lost five wickets for 70 runs in the final session on Wednesday. Mohammad Rizwan, at 29, and Jamal, at two, padded up after a 45-minute delay due to light drizzle. Rizwan departed after contributing 42 runs, while Jamal remained unbeaten with a valuable 33.Cummins stood out in the bowling attack, securing figures of 5-48, and Nathan Lyon ended with 4-73.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: AUS vs PAK Live Updates from Melbourne(AFP)

Interestingly, Pakistan succeeded in inflicting early setbacks for the hosts in the second innings, with the Aussies losing two wickets within three overs before lunch on Day 3. Shaheen Afridi picked both wickets, removing opener Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Australia lead by 60 runs, having scored 318 in the first innings.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza

