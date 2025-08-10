Australia vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SA live on TV and online

Australia are set to take on South Africa in the three-match T20I series, beginning Sunday, August 10. Both teams will look to keep their best foot forward heading into the Men's T20 World Cup, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year. Australia have already confirmed that Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head will be opening the batting for them, promising a blockbuster start at the top. Australia will take on South Africa in the first T20I on Sunday. (Action Images via Reuters)

On the other hand, the Proteas will be led by Aiden Markram. The T20I series will see the likes of Dewald Brevis trying to show what he is capable of at the big stage. Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton are some of the other stars to watch out for in the T20I series.

Following the three-match T20I series, Australia and South Africa will also square off in the three-match ODI series. The hosts have rested Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins for the T20I contests.

Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first T20I between Australia and South Africa:

When will the first T20I between Australia and South Africa be played?

The first T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played on Sunday, August 10. The match will begin at 2:45 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 2:15 PM IST.

Where will the first T20I between Australia and South Africa be played?

The first T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

Which channels will broadcast the first T20I between Australia and South Africa?

The first T20I between Australia and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the first T20I between Australia and South Africa?

The first T20I between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.