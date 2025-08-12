Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs SA live on TV and online

Mitchell Marsh's Australia will look to wrap up the three-match series when they take the field against Aiden Markram's South Africa in the second T20I on Tuesday in Darwin. Australia are quite on a run in the shortest format, winning last nine T20Is. The hosts won the series opener by 17 runs on Sunday after defending 178. Josh Hazlewood was the star of the show with the ball as he returned with three wickets for Australia. Australia will take on South Africa in the second T20I on Tuesday in Darwin. (AP)

Earlier, Tim David scored 83 runs with the bat, helping Australia post more than 170 runs on the board. At one stage, the hosts were reeling at 75/6. However, the big-hitting all-rounder David came to the party to rescue Australia.

For South Africa, Kwena Maphaka returned with four wickets with the ball while Ryan Rickelton scored a half-century. However, these individual efforts were not enough for the visitors to walk away with a win.

Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between Australia and South Africa:

When will the second T20I between Australia and South Africa be played?

The second T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, August 12. The match will begin at 2:45 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 2:15 PM IST.

Where will the second T20I between Australia and South Africa be played?

The second T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

Which channels will broadcast the second T20I between Australia and South Africa?

The second T20I between Australia and South Africa will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the second T20I between Australia and South Africa?

The second T20I between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.