Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Can Aaron Finch and Co start campaign on strong note?

Australia Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Aaron Finch's Australia will look to make a strong start in their T20 World Cup campaign, when they take on South Africa in the first Super 12 clash on Saturday afternoon. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23 (Saturday). Despite not entering into the showpiece event with the favourites tag, both the teams have some match-winners. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had an amazing outing in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, will look to continue the momentum. While South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen showed what the Proteas can achieve, smashing an unbeaten 51-ball 101 in the warm-up tie against Pakistan.
Oct 23, 2021 02:03 PM IST
South Africa skipper
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma speaks ahead of the contest.
Oct 23, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Australia's area of concern
David Warner has not been among the runs in his recent outings. The batter was dismissed on 0 and then 1 in the warm-up ties. However, team skipper Aaron Finch has backed the opener to fire and play a key role in Australia's campaign.
"He's one of the greatest players Australia's ever produced and I've got no doubts that come game one, he'll be up and firing, ready to go," Finch said ahead of the contest, and now it will be interesting to see if Warner can match the captain's expectations.
Oct 23, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash between Australia and South Africa. Both the sides are playing their first match and will look to make a winning start to their campaign in the showpiece event. Stay tuned for updates!
