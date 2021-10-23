Australia vs South Africa Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Can Aaron Finch and Co start campaign on strong note?

Australia Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Aaron Finch's Australia will look to make a strong start in their T20 World Cup campaign, when they take on South Africa in the first Super 12 clash on Saturday afternoon. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23 (Saturday). Despite not entering into the showpiece event with the favourites tag, both the teams have some match-winners. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who had an amazing outing in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, will look to continue the momentum. While South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen showed what the Proteas can achieve, smashing an unbeaten 51-ball 101 in the warm-up tie against Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs South Africa, Super 12 LIVE Updates:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON